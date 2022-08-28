Renowned Sindhi poet Imdad Hussaini dies at 82

Renowned poet and scholar Imdad Hussaini passed away in Karachi on Saturday morning after a protracted illness. He

was 82.

According to the family sources, Hussaini was under treatment at a hospital for some days in Karachi where he breathed his last. He was an extremely popular poet of the Sindhi language. Besides Sindhi, he also penned verses in Urdu.

He also wrote short stories and translated literary works of other languages into Sindhi and Urdu. Many singers, including Abida Parveen, Bilquis Khanum, Arshad Mehmood, Robina Qureshi and Zarina Baloch, sang his verses for the Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

The late poet was born on March 10, 1940, in Hyderabad. He completed MA in Sindhi literature before working in various literary institutions of Sindh such as the Sindhi Adabi Board, Sindh Text Book Board, Institute of Sindhology and Sindhi Language Authority.

He married Sahar Imdad, who is also a notable poet and academic.

Hussaini’s works include Hawa Jay Samhoon, Shaher Jahero Pal, Maheraj, Imdad Aahay Rol, and Kirnay Jehro Pal. His collection of Urdu poetry has been published under the title ‘Dhoop Kiran’.

Among his notable translation works in the translation of Mirza Qaleech Baig's novel Zeenat into Urdu that was published by the Academy of Letters, Islamabad, in 1978. He also translated workers of Punjabi poets Baba Fareed and Madu Lal into Sindhi.

Hussaini’s poetry followed the romantic and revolutionary trends of his time but he formed his own personal style to convey these themes that resonated with his readers.

In recognition to his literary and academic achievements, he was awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2003, Josh Malihabadi Award in 2007 and Latif Award in 2010.

His funeral prayers were offered at a mosque near the Civic Centre Karachi, after which his body was shifted to Wasi Malook Shah, Tando Muhammad Khan, for burial.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief on Hussaini’s demise and said that literary personalities like him were born in centuries. He remarked that the late poet would live forever through his verses.

The CM prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul, and patience for the bereaved family members.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail in his condolence statement called Hussaini a literary giant. For his services, Hussaini would

be remembered forever, Ismail said.