India-US drills near LAC irk China

BEIJING:China expressed concern over the ongoing US-India military drills as Chinese Defence Ministry in its statement said that it firmly opposes any third party “meddling” in the China-India border issue.

The statement by China’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) came in view of the ongoing 21-day joint annual exercise between the special forces of India and the United States in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh. Notably, the two countries also plan to conduct a 14-day-long joint military exercise in Uttarakhand’s Auli close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in October, which is considered to be another major reason behind China’s displeasure. “China has always stressed that military cooperation of relevant countries, especially on exercises and training activities, should not be targeted at any third party, but rather serve to help maintain regional peace and stability,” he added.

Calling the China-India border issue a matter between the two countries, he stated that both sides have always maintained effective communications at all levels and agreed to handle the situation through bilateral dialogues. He also recalled the agreements that were signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996 and asserted that neither side is allowed to conduct military exercises against the other in areas near the Line of Actual Control.