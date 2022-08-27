Contempt plea against PDM leaders inadmissible: IHC

(L-R) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz. —Twitter/YouTube/Online

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt of court petition filed against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz, among others, declaring it inadmissible for hearing.

The application was filed a day earlier by Ali Ijaz Butter and fixed for hearing today with objections from the Registrar’s Office. “What is your request?” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who heard the petition, asked the petitioner’s counsel, Naeem Haider Panjutha.

“Anti-judiciary statements were made on social media by these leaders,” the counsel replied. “Is there any mention about this high court?” Justice Kayani asked. “You should go to the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court, as these are the courts you have spoken of,” the judge told the lawyer.

At one point, Justice Kayani said: “The petitioner is from Lahore, why does he prefer this court?” “Tell the petitioner that there are courts in Lahore too,” he added. The judge noted that “at the time the remarks were made, they fell on deaf ears”.



The court subsequently dismissed the petition as inadmissible for hearing, asking the petitioner to approach the relevant forums. The petition had named Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Attaullah Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb as respondents.

According to the petitioner, “while watching social media”, he came across a number of statements, media talks and videos of the PDM leaders. He said he was “shocked to see that the respondents who represent the ruling elite of Pakistan and are running the affairs of the federal government unfortunately, don’t have respect for the institutions of Pakistan, especially the judiciary, which is the most sacred institution”.

The petition said that the respondents have “time and again” used “contemptuous language” against the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, as well as judges of the honourable high courts.

“These attitudes, acts, and speeches are not only contemptuous, but have also scandalised the honourable judges of the high court and Supreme Court of Pakistan,” read the petition. It added that these acts and statements of the respondents have “shattered” the confidence of the public in the judiciary and the judicial system.

With the petition, transcript of media talks, press conferences and speeches by the PDM leaders were attached. It was prayed that the respondents be summoned in person, tried for contempt and punished under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 read with Article 204 (Contempt of Court) of the Constitution of Pakistan.