Sadda returning to normalcy after 2 killed in firing

PARACHINAR: The Kurram tribal district administration said on Friday the situation was returning to normalcy after a firing incident at the Sadda Bazaar, which had left two people dead and 12 injured.

Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan told the media that the situation was improving as efforts had been launched by the members of a Jirga, departments and the district administration for that. He said the two persons who had lost lives in the firing incident had been laid to rest.

It may be mentioned here that tension gripped the Sadda town of the Kurram district after two people were killed and 12 injured in a firing incident. The district administration and police sources said there was a scuffle between two persons at the Sadda Bazaar over a monetary dispute. One of them accused the other of blasphemy.

A large number of people gathered at the scene and tried to get hold of the two quarrelling men. The police rushed to the site and fired the warning shot to disperse the crowd. The firing left two persons dead and 12 others injured.

Those dead included Javed, stated to be a 10th-grade student and Najeeb. The Sadda Bazaar was placed under curfew soon after the firing incident to bring the situation under control. The entry and exit points were closed.

Meanwhile, a tribal elder, Abid Hussain, and other notables demanded the district administration, police and other authorities to punish the culprits.

A social figure, Abdul Khaliq Pathan, called for a proper investigation into the happening and punishment to the culprits, adding no one would be allowed to disturb the peace.