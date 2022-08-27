Health secy visits DG Khan, Multan

LAHORE:On the direction of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch’s two-day visit to Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan continues. He made a detailed visit to the under-construction Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan and the under-construction Nishtar Hospital and Nishtar Medical University in Multan.

He along with CEO Dera Ghazi Khan made a detailed visit to the flood affected areas. Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the relief activities in the flood affected areas and issued instructions. He also reviewed the ongoing progress by visiting Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan and Nishtar Hospital in Multan. The officers concerned gave a briefing to secretary.

Health Secretary said on this occasion that work on Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan and Nishtar 2 Hospital in Multan is going on rapidly. Special teams of doctors are providing services in the flood-affected areas. The health department is continuously monitoring the arrangements in the flood-affected areas. The officers have been directed to complete the Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan and Nishtar 2 Hospital in Multan on time.