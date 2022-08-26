Gillani elders support daughter: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said majority of Gillani family elders had shown their support for his daughter.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Syed Muhammad Mustafa Gillani, elder nephew of Sajjada Nashin Musa Pak Shaheed’s shrine Syed Wilayat Mustafa Gillani and Syed Wajahat Hussain Gillani and others have announced their support for the PTI candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi.

This press conference was held at the Paran Peer House, in which former PTI MNA Ibrahim Khan, Chairman of Central Anjuman Tajran Pakistan Khawaja Sulaiman Siddiqui and Malik Zahoor Mahe were also present during the meeting with the Gillani’s elders, including Shifaat Mustafa Gillani, Syed Muhammad Mustafa Gillani, Syed Noorani Gillani and Syed Zainul Abidin Gilani.

Speaking at the press conference, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the majority of the Gillani family has announced its support for his daughter Meher Bano Qureshi in the upcoming by-elections, and it would strengthen the position of the PTI candidate. He said he also met with Syed Yazdani Gillani, the head of the Gillani family at Peran Peer House, the residence of Wilayat Mustafa Gillani, who belonged to the PMLQ.

Qureshi said Makhdoom Syed Tajumal Hussain Gillani also supported him in 2018 election, saying that he was thankful to all the elders of the Gillani family, who supported him. He said God willing, he would be victorious in NA-157. He further said that Zainul Abedin Gillani is a youngster and is the real strength of the PTI. “I expect these young people will also play their due role for the success of Meher Banu Qureshi,” he said.