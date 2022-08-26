Iran exiles sue President Raisi in US ahead of UN meet

WASHINGTON: An exile group announced a New York lawsuit against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, challenging US authorities to take action against him as he is expected to arrive next month for the UN General Assembly.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran said the suit accused Raisi of torture and murder in a 1988 crackdown on Iranian dissidents. Echoing similar complaints filed in England and Scotland, the civil lawsuit says that in 1988 Raisi was a member of the so-called "death commission," four judges who directly ordered thousands of executions as well as torture of members of the opposition People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran, known as the MEK.