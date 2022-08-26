Pakistan beat Chinese Taipei in volleyball

KARACHI: Following a 3-1 loss to China in their opener, Pakistan on Wednesday night defeated Chinese Taipei 3-2 in their Pool F outing of the 21st Asian Under-20 Men's Volleyball Championship at Riffa, Bahrain.

Pakistan did a fine job to seal a victory after going 0-2 down in the nail-biter. After losing the first two sets, Pakistan staged a superb fightback and won the remaining three sets convincingly. The set scores remained 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-11 in favour of Pakistan.

With the win, Pakistan have been able to get a place in the top 12 teams and they will face Korea on Friday (today) in their next show.

If Pakistan lose against Korea they will go to the classification phase.

Pakistan suffered a blow when their captain Musawar Khan and Rahamdad got seriously injured which ruled them out of the event.

“Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is making huge investment by preparing young athletes. Featuring in international events has become expensive these days due to downward trend of the Pakistani currency,” the PVF said in a statement.

“However, the PVF is striving to be on the victory stand in Asia in the next three years and will be able to make it to the World Championships and other major global events,” it said.