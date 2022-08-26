 
close
Friday August 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Karamt reaches World Squash Masters semis By our correspondent

August 26, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Karamtullah Khan reached the semifinals of 35 plus category at World Squash Masters in Poland on Thursday.

He overpowered Poland’s Przemyslaw Atras 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 12-10 in the quarters. He will now face Netherland’s Piedro Schweertman in the semis.

Comments