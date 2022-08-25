Chinese Lahore Consul General visits PTUT

LAHORE:Chinese Consul General Lahore Mr Zhao Wednesday said high quality vocational training/technology skills were essential for workers of any country to expand and upgrade its industrial base.

Mr Zhao expressed these views during his visit to Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT). He termed the varsity a landmark project of Socio Economic Cooperation between Punjab and China under the CPEC. He was received by Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary to the Government of Punjab for Industries, Commerce, Investments & Skills Development Department, Vice Chancellor of PTUT, CEO PBIT and DG PSDF.

The visit was to review the on-going collaboration between Punjab and China for this landmark project established through a consortium of TEVTA (Punjab) and three Technical Universities from Tianjin City of China (i.e. Tianjin University of Technology & Education, Tianjin Polytechnic University and Tianjin Chenjian University) and to chalk out a strong way forward to achieve the real vision behind this initiative of the Government of Punjab through revitalisation of engagement of Chinese consortium partners in PTUT, engaging additional technical universities and institutes from China and around the world for expanding the scope of cooperation and upgrading the existing facility to a Centre of Excellence for adoption of modern and latest technical education standards in Punjab.

Mr Zaho said the Chinese Consulate will act as a facilitator to fully revitalise and expand the Chinese collaboration for the project and to expand its framework for including more partners. He emphasized that CPEC is working on the principal of inclusivity and we welcome partners from other countries with strong technical education infrastructure to join hands with us.