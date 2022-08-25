A member of the Police Elite Force stands guard at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, after the New Zealand cricket team pulled out of a Pakistan cricket tour over security concerns, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan September 17, 2021. -Agencies

LAHORE:Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order in its meeting held Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Basharat Raja has reviewed arrangements and security for England cricket team's upcoming visit to provincial capital.

Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt (retd) Asadullah and other officers concerned attended the meeting. ACS Home gave a briefing on the security plan for the English cricket team.

Addressing the meeting, Basharat Raja said that the expected visit of the England team is an important development regarding the revival of international sports in Pakistan. “We will provide VVIP level security to the England team”, he said.

The meeting was apprised that after playing four matches in Karachi, the English team will play three T20 matches in Lahore on September 28, 30 and October 2. “The security plan made for the recent visit of the Australian cricket team should be followed,” he said. The provincial minister directed that the public should have minimum traffic inconvenience during the Pak-England cricket series.

Home Minister Hashim Dogar directed the district administration Lahore to make all arrangements timely. He said that DIG Operations Lahore would be the Chief Security Officer for the visiting England team. The cabinet committee also approved upgrade plan of the Safe City Lahore system. Home Minister said that the Punjab Cabinet would take the final decision on the upgradation.