Warriors, Stallions in KPL eliminator

ISLAMABAD: While Mirpur Royals have made it to the finals, Overseas Warriors will face Bagh Stallions in the second eliminator in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Thursday to determine the second finalist.
Rain washed out play Wednesday resulting in Overseas Warriors moving into the Eliminators II.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) headed by Dr Waqar Ahmad has conducted two doping tests on cricketers busy playing.
Two players, Arsalan Mehzood (Mirpur Royals) and Amir Yamin (Bagh Stallions) were tested the other day. The samples will be sent to Qatar Laboratory.
