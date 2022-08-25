Haleem Adil being targeted for political revenge, says MPA Shahzad Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Deputy Information Secretary and MPA Shahzad Qureshi has strongly condemned the arrest of Sindh opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and said he is being targeted for political revenge through fake cases.



The PTI also submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly against the arrest of Sheikh on Tuesday. This resolution was submitted by parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar, Shahzad Qureshi, Abbas Jafri, Dr Sanjay, Arsalan Taj, Jamal Siddiqui and Rabistan Khan. The resolution said the opposition leader was being harassed by the police in fake cases, and the PTI MPAs condemned the “shameful action” of the Sindh government.

MPA Qureshi said in a conversation that the PTI’s political activities were going on in the city, and like the National Assembly by-election in Karachi’s NA-245 constituency, they would also win the local body elections.

The people would decide who would be the mayor of the city, and they knew that the PTI hasd the solution to Karachi’s problems. He also condemned violence against Shehbaz Gill. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Assembly parliamentary leader Khurram Sherzaman and other provincial assembly members (MPAs) had passed the resolution against the arrest of opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in what they called “fake cases”.

In a statement, the PTI Sindh leaders stated that the opposition leader was being harassed by the police in fake cases. The MPAs recorded their protest against the provincial government and police brutality in the Sindh Assembly.

Talking to media, Zaman said the fake cases against Sheikh had been framed as part of a conspiracy. He asked how long “this cruel system” would be practised in Sindh. PPP leaders had made cases against Sheikh because he was the only one that raised his voice on the problems of Sindh. He said: “We cannot remain silent on the atrocities committed on the people of Sindh. In the last 27 years of government, the PPP has failed to solve the problems being faced by public of the province.”

He said: “We always talk about justice and merit. We have always respected judges and courts. We will go when the court summons us.” While commenting about the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Zaman said that the MQM-P had seen its destiny in the by-election of NA-245. On August 28, the PTI would win the local government elections with a majority and the mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad will from the PTI, he claimed.