ADCG given additional charge of MD RWMC

Rawalpindi : Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz has taken additional charge of Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), says a press release.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of ADCG Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz, who has been given additional charge of Managing Director of Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company. Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz was briefed separately from all departments. He instructed that cleanliness of the city is our top priority. No laxity will be tolerated in this, the presence of field staff should be ensured.

There should also be complete cleaning of drains including solid waste. He said that all the dustbins lying across the city should also be lifted full time so that the citizens do not get a chance to complain.

He said that the complaints coming on the helpline number should be resolved and the complainant should also be informed.