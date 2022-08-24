 
Pakistan lose to China in U20 Volleyball

By Our Correspondent
August 24, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan made a poor start when they were downed by former four-time champions China 3-1 in their Group F opener of the 21st Asian Men's Under-20 Volleyball Championship at the Isa Sports City Hall in Riffa, Bahrain, late Monday night.

