Pakistan lose to China in U20 Volleyball

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has given No Objection Certificates to 43 players for participation in Big Bash...
TOKYO: Reigning women’s champion and top seed Akane Yamaguchi cruised through her opening game at the world...
NEW DELHI: India coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team’s departure for the Asia Cup in...
LONDON: Nick Kyrgios is facing potential legal action for defamation from a woman he accused of being drunk and...
DEMYDIV, Ukraine: As Ukraine’s football season kicked off on Tuesday despite the ongoing Russian invasion, players...
ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals thumped Muzaffarabad Tigers to go top of the table and move into the final of the Kashmir...
Comments