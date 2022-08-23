SC accepts interim bail of Jakhrani in misuse of powers case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday accepted interim bail of former federal minister and leader of Pakistan’s People’s Party (PPP) Ijaz Jakhrani and adjourned the hearing till end of summer vacations.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Ayesha A Malik granted interim bail to Jakhrani on two surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

Munir A Malik, counsel for Ijaz Jhakrani appeared before the court and submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the case against his client regarding misuse of powers. The court after hearing to the counsel, granted interim bail on two surety bonds of Rs1 million each and adjourned the hearing till end of its summer vacations.