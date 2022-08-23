Woman gives birth in Thatta relief camp

SUKKUR: A rain-affected woman gave birth in a relief camp in district Thatta on Monday. Heavy rains and flash floods have rendered a large number of families homeless, who have moved to Makli Hills in district Thatta. Among the displaced families, a woman, resident of Shah Bandar Town in district Sujawal, gave birth in a makeshift camp.
The woman’s family members said they were facing shortage of food, portable water, mosquito nests, tents, medicine and other things, and demanded the authorities provide them the essential items.
