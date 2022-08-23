Punjab CM visits Haripur

HARIPUR: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Monday visited the Ghazi tehsil of Haripur district and met known spiritual figure Pir Abdul Hameed Khan of Umar Khana village for blessing.

Accompanied by his son and former federal minister Moonas Elahi, Pervez Elahi reached the residence of Pir Abdul Hameed.

The pir has a long list of politicians as his followers, including former PM and sitting speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, former Senate’s chairman Nayar Bukhari, former federal ministers Zamurud Khan, Ihjaz ul Haq, his brother Anwarul Haq and some politicians from Sindh.The Punjab chief minister was driven to Umar Khana village in a motorcade.