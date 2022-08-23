Punjab CM visits Haripur

HARIPUR: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Monday visited the Ghazi tehsil of Haripur district and met known spiritual figure Pir Abdul Hameed Khan of Umar Khana village for blessing.
Accompanied by his son and former federal minister Moonas Elahi, Pervez Elahi reached the residence of Pir Abdul Hameed.
The pir has a long list of politicians as his followers, including former PM and sitting speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, former Senate’s chairman Nayar Bukhari, former federal ministers Zamurud Khan, Ihjaz ul Haq, his brother Anwarul Haq and some politicians from Sindh.The Punjab chief minister was driven to Umar Khana village in a motorcade.
TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party provincial chief and former minister Najmuddin Khan said on Monday that ousted...
LAHORE: Thousands of protesting people have choked city roads for hours over inflated power bills on Monday. The...
KARACHI: The Special Court Sindh Public Property on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA and Sindh...
KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi has warned the authorities against attempts to further delay the local government...
KARACHI: An appellate tribunal of the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday dismissed appeals filed against...
SWABI: A state-of-the-art Microbiology laboratory was inaugurated on Monday at the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi to...
Comments