CDNS application suffers outage

KARACHI: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) core business application faced interruption on Monday on a firewall failure, which disturbed its normal daily business operations, a statement said on Monday.

The directorate installed a new firewall to resolve the issue and accordingly restored the normal business operations after few hours of the interruption, CDNS said.

ATM and POS operations were made available at 12:00 pm in noon, the directorate added. “CDNS understands the tiresomeness and inconvenience that has to be faced by the customers. Keeping in view the same, the CDNS has instructed its field offices to extend working/business hours for tomorrow to overcome the hassle faced by the investors concerned,” it said.

The field offices would make sure the extended service hours to overcome the pendency caused by a sudden firewall issue occurred during the day, it stated. CDNS is an attached department of the ministry of Finance and committed to provide financial services to depositors and small savers across the country. It operates through 376 National Savings Centres across the country operated through a centrally operated core business application.