Ministers, politicians, celebrities pay tributes to Nayyara Noor

Legendary singer Nayyara Noor. File photo

KARACHI: Pakistan woke up to the news of melody queen and country’s legendary singer Nayyara Noor’s death on Sunday as the ministers, politicians and celebrities expressed their deep condolences over her sad demise. The renowned singer Nayyara Noor, a gem of an artist, has passed away after a brief illness in Karachi at the age of 71.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed her deep grief and sorrow on the death of legendary singer Nayyara Noor. In her condolence message, the minister said she was saddened to hear the news of Nayyara Noor’s death.

Paying tributes to the deceased, she said Noor was the shining star on the horizon of Pakistan music industry. In the soulful voice of Noor, the popular national song “Watan Ki Matti Ghawah Rehna” still resonated in the ears, she said, adding that Nayyara Noor had sung numerous songs on Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television. The void created by the death of the great singer in the showbiz industry would never be fulfilled, she remarked. She also prayed Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

In her condolence message, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri said it was saddened to learn about the sad departure of ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ Nayyara Noor, adding that the country has lost a great singer.

She extended her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family, saying that Nayyara Noor ruled over the world with her soulful and the magical voice. She said Noor’s versatile singing, would always be remembered in the hearts of her listeners.

Marri prayed Almighty Allah to confer the deceased a place in heaven and grant patience to the bereaved family. PTI leader Shireen Mazari said she was shocked and saddened to know that Nayyara is no more. She said Nayyara’s voice was an integral part of our lives. Another PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan also expressed sorrow, saying that Nayyara gave voice to some of the best national songs and paid tributes to the martyrs of the country. He said her voice would always be remembered.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan also prayed for Noor’s departed soul and praised one of her best performances while singing Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry. “There can’t be another Nayyara Noor. Pakistan lost a legendary star,” he added. Senior journalists Hamid Mir and Mazhar Abbas also paid tributes to Nayyara Noor.

Meanwhile, condolences and messages of sorrow have started pouring soon after the news got viral. Singer Ali Azmat prayed “May Allah bless her soul,” and also offered condolences to her family and fans. Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali said, “Another legend gone.” Singer Meesha Shafi prayed “May Nayyara rest in peace,” saying, “RIP our nightingale, heaven will be richer for your voice.”