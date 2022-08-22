Cuba’s first monkeypox case recorded in Italian tourist

Havana: Cuba reported its first case of monkeypox Saturday in an Italian tourist who is in "critical" condition, the health ministry said.
The patient, who arrived in Cuba last Monday and was hospitalised three days later, "is in critical condition with his life in danger," the health ministry said in a note broadcasted by National Television News.
After feeling unwell on Wednesday, the patient’s health worsened and by Thursday he was transferred to the hospital for "intensive treatment, arriving in cardiac arrest from which he recovered."
The tourist had stayed in a rental house and "visited several places in the country’s western provinces," the ministry said. It did not provide the patient’s age or other details. The ministry said it would carry out an approved protocol for dealing with monkeypox.
Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 twice and will come out of isolation on Sunday,...
Berlin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz found himself standing next to two t..less women for a photo-op on Sunday when the pair...
Hong Kong: Five Hong Kongers have been arrested for allegedly setting up job scams in which victims were lured to...
Vatican City: Pope Francis said on Sunday he was "concerned" by rising tensions between the state and the Catholic...
Karbala, Iraq: Iraqi rescue workers on Sunday were desperately searching for survivors trapped under rubble after a...
Rabat: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has called on his country’s partners to "clarify" their position over the...
Comments