Pakistan face China in Asian Volleyball today

KARACHI: Pakistan will begin their journey in the AVC 21st Asian Men's Under-20 Volleyball Championship when they face China in their Pool F opener at Riffa, Bahrain, on Monday (today).
Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob was confident of his team's success in the group stage. “We can beat both China and Chinese Taipei,” Yaqoob told 'The News' from Istanbul on Sunday. “Our preparation is fine. The skipper of the Under-20 team Musawar was also in the Islamic Games squad while five other players of the Under-20 side were also part of Pakistan's squad for the AVC Cup held recently,” Yaqoob said. Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues Campos is handling Pakistan side.
CINCINNATI: Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev committed 11 double-faults in falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 , 3-6, 6-3 in...
KARACHI: National tennis team is to leave for Austria in the second week of the next month to play Davis Cup tie of...
JEDDAH: Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk won his rematch against Anthony Joshua by split decision in Saudi Arabia on Sunday...
PARIS: Marseille continued their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season after a late Nicolas Pallois own goal gave them...
KARACHI: Usman Nadeem, Nouman Khan, and Abdullah Nawaz clinched titles at Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash...
MADRID: A stunning strike by Luka Modric helped Real Madrid on their way to a 4-1 victory at Celta Vigo on Saturday as...
Comments