Roads damaged in rains have turned Karachi into a big mess

The recent monsoon showers in Karachi have exposed the performance of the city administration. The local authorities’ press statements about rain contingency plans and several declarations of emergency in different towns to control urban flooding paint a picture that is in stark contrast with the reality endured by Karachiites.

According to officials and independent observers, the heavy spells of rainfall have damaged Karachi’s road infrastructure almost entirely. Different surveys, including one conducted by the traffic police, show that 145 locations across the city need immediate attention, while 97 roads that have been completely destroyed are creating hurdles for commuters.

The officials said that an inquiry committee has been formed to assess the damages caused by the showers as well as to fix responsibility on those who took large sums of money for development projects but used substandard material and, therefore, caused the road infrastructure’s damage.

They said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the damaged infrastructure, and ordered his subordinates and other relevant officials to find those responsible so that action can be taken against them.

The observers and those affected by the recent showers in the city said people faced many problems while trying to reach home on time because of the roads flooded by rainwater. A driver stranded on II Chundrigar Road late one night during the rain wondered what he could do after his vehicle stalled in the standing water. He said that no one came to his aid except some locals who helped him get his vehicle on a nearby footpath.

He lamented that millions of rupees were spent a few years ago on this road located in the city’s business hub, and he pointed out that II Chundrigar Road has been facing inundation during rains since its reconstruction.

Karachiites have pointed out the negligence of the departments concerned, stressing that people had braved a similar situation last year during the monsoon rains, but the government keeps claiming that the residents did not face such problems again because of the authorities’ plan of draining rainwater.

However, the entire city was blocked for traffic, with many employees, including women, stuck inside their offices. A large number of motorists were stranded during their commute due to submerged roads. Cellular networks were also down, so people were unable to call for help or inform their families of their plight.

Despite the fact that the recent rains have created craters and potholes in almost all the major and minor roads of the city besides washing away their carpeting, no action has been taken against the contractors who allegedly used substandard material in roadwork.

Officials said the traffic police have compiled a list of roads that have been damaged during the recent rains and creating hurdles for commuters. Many traffic kiosk officials have been observed to be filling the craters and potholes with debris so that the flow of traffic is not disturbed.

They said the traffic police are still waiting for the relevant departments to start repairs. They also said that according to the survey conducted by the traffic police, 145 locations need immediate attention, while 97 roads are completely destroyed. In District South, 10 roads are damaged at 12 locations. In District City, 10 roads are damaged at 15 locations. In District Central, 29 roads are damaged at 40 locations.

In District East, 14 roads are damaged at 21 locations. In District Korangi, 12 roads are damaged at 15 locations. In District West, 10 roads are damaged at 13 locations. In District Malir, 12 roads are damaged at 29 locations.

Most Saddar roads and streets, University Road, Nipa Road, II Chundrigar Road, Business Recorder Road, G Allana Road, Burnes Road, Old Queen Road, MA Jinnah Road, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, Shahrah-e-Iraq, Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Road, Korangi Road, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road, Mansfield Street, Nishtar Road, Jehangir Road and Martin Road are among the damaged road infrastructure.

Others include Jamshed Road, Jail Road, PIB Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Muhammad Bin Qasim Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Shahrah-e-Noorjehan, Shahrah-e-Jehangir, Mehran Highway, Link Road, Super Highway, Ayub Goth Road, Super Highway service road, Race Course Road, New Karachi link road, National Highway, Jinnah Square Road, Hawkesbay Road, Hub River Road and Manghopir Road.

After the heavy downpour, rainwater mixed with sewage flooded most of the roads that are yet to be cleared as they continue to deteriorate and hinder the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

Every day several vehicles get stuck in ditches on the roads, which is not only damaging the vehicles but is also a major reason for the massive disruption in the traffic flow. Several people have also fallen victim to dangling live power cables, which have taken the lives of over a dozen people who were electrocuted while wading through stagnant rainwater.

Traffic jams have also been witnessed in the city’s industrial zones, which are the largest revenue-producing zones of Pakistan, but they are yet to be cleared of standing water and sewage, while the roads continue to deteriorate as well as create hardships for industrialists and workers.