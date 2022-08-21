Judo federation to focus on Shah, Qaiser for Olympics 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) plans to focus on the country's two premier judokas, Olympian Shah Hussain and Qaiser Afridi, for 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers.

“Yes, we have planned to focus on Shah and Qaisar as far as Olympic Qualifiers are concerned. We would like to field them in maximum possible qualifying events which will continue until 2024 summer,” PJF president Col (retd) Junaid Alam told 'The News' in an interview from Islamabad on Saturday.

“If we get sponsors then we may also bring in Hamid Ali to this fold. But the two are confirmed as we have decided to field them in maximum number of qualifying rounds,” Junaid was quick to add.

“Judo's qualifying phase is tough and long as you will have to feature in maximum events during the two-year qualifying phase if you are to win an Olympic ticket,” Junaid said.

He said that Shah, who is a two-time Olympian, will be a major hope. “Definitely, we expect a lot from Shah as he has the experience and knows how to improve his rankings. Yes, he will have to start from zero as he will flex his muscles in a new weight category of -90kg in which he recently competed in the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games,” Junaid said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah won bronze in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This was his second medal in the quadrennial event as he had picked silver in his debut Games in 2014 in Glasgow.

Qaisar, however, was unlucky not to win a bronze in the Islamic Games when he lost the bronze medal fight by a whisker. Junaid said that the PJF will need around Rs30 million to ensure that the two feature in maximum Olympic qualifying events over the next two years.

“You know tickets are very expensive. Previously one tour of a single fighter would cost us Rs1.4 million. Now that expenditure has soared to Rs2.8 million. And if we put a coach in the frame then it will cost us even more,” Junaid pointed out.

However, he said that every effort would be made to ensure both feature in maximum number of qualifiers. Junaid said that he wants Shah to qualify directly for the 2024 Paris Olympics this time. “I want Shah to make it to the Olympics directly. If he does so, then Qaisar will get a chance to press for the Olympics seat on the basis of the continental quota. Shah can do that as he has experience,” he said.

Shah represented Pakistan in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the basis of the continental quota.

The duo will have to feature in at least 12 events during the next two years. However, no Pakistani fighter will be able to feature in the World Championship slated to be held in Tashkent from October 6-12. The leading 100 fighters in each weight category can feature in the global event. Shah has changed his weight category and there he has no ranking yet. Shah also is carrying an injury and will need to get his injury checked in Japan. Only then will PJF be in a position to plan for him.

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam (Oct 21-23), Baku Grand Slam (Nov 4-6) and Tokyo Grand Slam (Dec 3-4) are the qualifying rounds this year in which PJF plans to field both the fighters.

Junaid said that they will try to utilise the services of Iranian coach Sajjad Kazemi. He said foreign training could also be arranged for the fighters. He said they could be sent to Central Asian states. “We want Qaisar to train in Japan for a few weeks before the Tokyo Grand Slam in December. It will help him learn,” said Junaid, who was scheduled to meet both Shah and Qaisar on Saturday evening at Islamabad. The duo have returned to Islamabad after featuring in the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games.