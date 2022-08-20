Khokhar re-elected as PHF chief, vows to pay coach, players soon

KARACHI: Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was re-elected as president of Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) unopposed here on Friday.

The election was held under the supervision of PHF's chief election commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Riaz.

Speaking to the media after being re-elected, Khokhar said that the national team's head coach Siegfried Aikman, members of the coaching panel and players would get their salaries by next week.

He said the government had delayed the funds of the federation. “We know about the hardships players and coaching panel have faced.

I am more concerned than you. I often paid players from my own pocket,” the president said in response to a question.

During Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, Pakistan's head coach revealed that he had not been paid even his first salary.

“It wasn't from our end. The government delayed our funds. By next week, we will receive funds from the government so players and coaches will get their salaries for sure,” Khokhar said.

He added that election of PHF was organised according to its constitution. He further said that Pakistan Hockey Federation's followed the rules of IOC.

Haider Hussain was working passionately for the progress of hockey at grassroots level in Karachi as Karachi Hockey Association secretary, said Khokhar. It is hoped that he would do very well as PHF secretary, the president added.

He said Pakistan team is young and progressing well. They played well in recent international matches and gave tough time to opponents, he claimed.

Khokhar said that he believed that the Greenshirts would soon become a formidable side in the world.

To a query about his trip to Birmingham despite the shortage of funds, Khokhar said he paid for his trip. “I went there on my own expenses. I didn't take a single tour from Pakistan Hockey Federation's in my last tenure. I have always spent money from my pocket, there is no doubt about it,” he said.

Haider Hussain, who was appointed interim secretary earlier this month, has been elected as PHF's general secretary unopposed for the next four years.

Haider vowed to do his best as PHF secretary and uplift hockey from the present situation.

He said hockey lovers would see a drastic change in the national game at domestic level within one year.

Saeed Khan, Major General (retd) Tariq Haleem Suri, Amjad Sati and Syeda Shehla Raza were elected as Vice Presidents.

Syed Zahir Shah was elected as Joint Secretary and Shahid Parvez Bhandara as treasurer.