Siraj urges masses to stand up against mini-budget, unjust policies

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Friday rejected the government’s mini-budget and appealed the masses to launch a struggle against unjust policies of the government.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah, the JI chief said ultimately the people would have to raise their voice for their rights because policies of the government would affect them in the long run.

He said the government followed recent dictations of the IMF and imposed more taxes on the people. He said sources of earning of a common man had almost evaporated while the wealth of rulers was multiplying daily.

The JI chief said ill-conceived economic policies, corruption and bad governance were the root causes of problems. He said no government had ever paid attention to address basic issues of the masses.

He said interest-based economy was the main evil and Pakistan being an Islamic country needed to get rid of it. He said the government must made compliance to the Federal Shariah Court decision against interest-based economy and withdraw the appeal against FSC verdict before the Supreme Court (SC).

He said the JI would continue its protest movement against inflated electricity bills and would challenge the government act of including multiple taxes in the cost of electricity. He said the government was collecting ransom from electricity consumers on the directives of the IMF and it was a cruel act and the JI would not accept it.