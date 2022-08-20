Two cops martyred in Bajaur blast

KHAR: Two cops embraced martyrdom when an explosive device went off at a checkpost the in Chubtra area in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Friday, officials said.

The sources said that the terrorists had planted explosives near the checkpost which exploded when the cops reached there to perform duty.

District police Officer (DPO) Abdul Samad Khan told reporters that Havaldar Saeed Ahmad and Sepoy Inayatur Rahman embraced martyrdom in the explosion. The Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the bodies of the victims to the District Headquarters Hospital. The DPO said a search operation was launched in the area after the incident. Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the slain cops were offered at the Police Lines. The officials and people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral.

A contingent of police saluted the coffins of the martyred cops.