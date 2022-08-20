Shoro visits rain-affected areas of Hyderabad

SUKKUR: The Sindh Minister for Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro, visited several rain affected areas of Hyderabad to review the overall situation and monitored the relief and rescue operations carried out by the district administration.

Shoro visited rain hit areas of Hyderabad, including Qasimabad, Latifabad and others areas and inspected the main pumping stations located in Latifabad and Tulsi Das. The minister stressed, that the Sindh government is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the people of Sindh in view of the recent mons oon rains.

Shoro ordered the concerned officers of the district administration to take urgent steps for draining out the rainwater from all areas, especially the low-lying areas of Hyderabad by utilising all available resources. The minister urged all residents to stay indoors, keeping in mind the forecast of another spell of heavy rainfall and directed the district administration to be alert to face any eventuality if it rains again.