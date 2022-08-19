SC rejects bail of cop accused of kidnap, rape

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday rejected the bail petition of policeman Imran, accused of kidnapping and raping a girl. Justice Isa said a policeman was accused of kidnapping and raping a girl and asked how the court could ignore it. Justice Isa observed that it was better for the accused to withdraw his bail application.
Islamabad:PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that the creation of Pakistan was an achievement unbelievable...
KARACHI: On the occasion of 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence, Ishtiaq Baig, founder of Make-A-Wish...
SUKKUR: As many as four people, including a woman, have committed suicide in three different incidents in Khairpur,...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit four European...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that provision of quality...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is not using any twitter account,...
Comments