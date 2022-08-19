 
close
Friday August 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

SC rejects bail of cop accused of kidnap, rape

By APP
August 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday rejected the bail petition of policeman Imran, accused of kidnapping and raping a girl. Justice Isa said a policeman was accused of kidnapping and raping a girl and asked how the court could ignore it. Justice Isa observed that it was better for the accused to withdraw his bail application.

Comments