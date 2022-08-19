Faisalabad student torture: Prime accused handed over to police for five days

FAISALABAD: The court on Thursday approved five-day physical remand of Sheikh Danish - the prime accused involved in the Faisalabad medical student torture case and handed over to police.

Sheikh Danish was presented before the local magistrate, and the police requested the court to remand the accused for five days. The court accepted the request and approved the physical remand of the accused.

The other four accused in the case are in police custody on a two-day physical remand, local media reported. It is pertinent to mention that a video of the medical student Khadija being tortured, humiliated and sexually harassed, went viral.

The victim was tortured over her refusal to marry an older man, who was the father of her friend. Earlier, lawyers thrashed the prime suspect when he was produced before a sessions court. The officials of the elite force intervened and took the prime suspect to a nearby court.