Australian HC calls on PM in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss bilateral issues.

According to the press release issued by the PM’s House, the prime minister appreciated the progress achieved in bilateral relations over the years and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire and commitment to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He added that Pakistan wished to have peaceful relations with India, based on the principles of equality, justice and mutual respect and in this context, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Meanwhile, the Australian HC reciprocated the Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations and conveyed profound gratitude over Pakistan’s role in safe evacuation of Australian nationals and others from Afghanistan. The high commissioner expressed his resolve to further increase and diversify the Australia and Pakistan ties.