SHC seeks report from DC on failure to remove encroachments from KDA land

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner of District East to submit a compliance report within six weeks with regard to the removal of encroachments in Gulistan-e- Jauhar.

Hearing an application of allottees of KDA Block 6 against non-compliance with a court order, a division bench, headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, took exception to the failure of the authorities concerned to remove encroachments despite the court order.

The court inquired the provincial law officer what action had been taken for removing the encroachments from the KDA land. It observed that original allottees had not been allotted land despite the lapse of over 40 years. The provincial law officer submitted that the deputy commissioner had briefed a high-level meeting about the situation and sought further time to file the compliance report.