Operation against quackery launched

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission initiated a grand operation in Nowshera district against quackery and inspected various healthcare establishments to ensure provision of quality healthcare services.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) constituted six inspection teams consisting of 13 field officers from all the zonal offices in the province to carryout anti-quackery campaign and a grand operation against quackery. A total of 193 health care establishments (HCEs) were inspected in Nowshera on 15th, 16th & 17th August, 2022.

Around 69 HealthCare Establishments were sealed due to different malpractices, unhygienic conditions, absence of qualified staff, recovery of expired kits/reagents/dental cartridges and lack of proper waste disposal management system, etc.

Also, 11 show-cause notices were also issued to various Health Care Establishments due to non-compliance and necessary directions were issued by the inspection teams.