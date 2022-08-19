Call to abolish Riba

LAHORE:Tanzim-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has warned that if Pakistan would not abolish Riba by implementing the decision of Federal Shariat Court, the economic devastation under the unbearable burden of debt servicing would completely cripple country’s already precarious economy.
More than half of national budget is spent on servicing debts, both foreign and domestic, leaving a small amount for social services like health, education and infrastructure, resulting in fast increasing poverty that is forcing people to commit suicide and even sell their children, he said while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club Thursday evening, to announce the three-week countrywide campaign against Riba the party is launching from Friday (today).
