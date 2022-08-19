 
Friday August 19, 2022
Mehmood in All Pakistan Open Squash second round

By Our Correspondent
August 19, 2022

KARACHI: Mehmood Mehboob moved into the second round of Texas Chicken All Pakistan Open Squash Championship at NCC here on Thursday. Mehmood defeated Talha Bin Zubair 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in the first round of under-19 category.

