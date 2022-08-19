Pak hockey system flawed, says Aikman

ISLAMABAD: As the hockey pundits are busy in off the field ‘make or break’, Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman called for the revolution at the grassroots level to start producing results at the higher level.

In an interview on Thursday which was shared with ‘The News’, Aikman said the lack of basic knowledge and modern hockey awareness was the main reason behind the fall of the game in Pakistan. “There has been no awareness amongst the youth for modern hockey at the grassroots level in Pakistan. Youngsters hardly know what modern hockey is all about. So when they grow, they have to start from the scratch. It is important to teach youth at a very young age what modern hockey is all about.”

He blamed lack of modern coaching as one of the other reasons behind the game’s downfall in Pakistan.

“Coaching which is required for modern hockey is not available for the youth in Pakistan at junior level. In Pakistan people still cherish and follow the 1907s and 80s hockey which is played nowhere nowadays. You have to be extremely physically fit like the Australians are. No team can match them in fitness and that is one of the reasons for their success.”

Amongst other weaknesses, Pakistan coach said the lack of first touch and quickness also harms Pakistan hockey. “You need to be extremely quick in reception and distribution. In Asia only the goal scorer gets all the credit while there is absolutely no praise for those who actually initiated the move or created the opportunity for the goal. Likewise, only the drag flicker who scores a goal gets all the credit and those who actually work hard to save goals and tackle the onrushing forward gets no credit.”