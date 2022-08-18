Medical student tortured for refusing marriage proposal

FAISALABAD: A local court has sent one of the six accused, Maham, to jail on judicial remand for torturing Khadija, a BDS final year student, after she refused to marry Maham’s alleged husband. The culprits made the victim lick shoes, her hair was chopped and eyebrows shaved.The five other accused, including Sheikh Danish, have been given in police custody on a two-day physical remand.

Police have registered another case against Sheikh Danish after drugs and weapons were recovered from his custody. Danish was produced before the Jaranwala judicial magistrate on Wednesday in the arms and drugs recovery case and was granted bail against Rs50,000 bonds.

According to the police, the medico-legal report of Khadija has proved torture. City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik has formed a committee to investigate the case. The committee includes SSP Investigation Muhammad Ajmal, SP Muhammad Nabeel and DSP Qazi Farooq. It will supervise Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Farah Batool.

Apart from this, after the video of torture and humiliation of Khadija went viral, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing also started investigations and mobile phones used by the accused have been seized.

It should be noted that Khadija had been sexually harassed and tortured by industrialist Sheikh Danish and his accomplices. The six accused including Sheikh Danish and his alleged wife Maham were arrested on Tuesday.

Sheikh Anna Ali, the daughter of Sheikh Danish, has not been arrested yet. Anna is Khadija’s friend. The victim said that her friend’s father, a factory owner, was forcing her to marry him but when she refused, she was abused, harassed and filmed. She said that her friend also encouraged her to accept the proposal.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, meanwhile, took notice of the Faisalabad medical student harassment and torture case and sought a report from the Inspector General (IG).

Elahi issued orders to the police chief to carry out strict action against the culprits who were involved in harassing and torturing the student. He said in a statement that such incidents could not be tolerated and the culprits deserve strict penalties.He vowed that justice will be served to the victim.