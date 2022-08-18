Swiss lakes at lowest-ever August levels

GENEVA: Some of Switzerland’s best-known lakes are at their lowest level ever for August after a dry year so far in 2022, the environment ministry said on Wednesday.
At the same time, discharge levels on the Rhine, one of Europe’s major rivers which starts in the Swiss Alps, have never been so low in August since records began. "There is a low water situation in Switzerland, especially on the central plateau and in the southern part of Ticino," the country’s southernmost canton, said Michele Oberhansli, from the Federal Office for the Environment’s hydrology division.
"The reason for the existing situation is a precipitation deficit in the whole year of 2022, which affects the whole of Switzerland, as well as many other European countries," she told AFP. Soil moisture is down across the country and drought is affecting forests and agriculture, she said.
Lakes Constance, Lucerne, Lugano and Walen "are currently recording water levels that have never been so low in an August month since measurements began", said Oberhansli. Meanwhile Lakes Zug and Maggiore "continue to show values well below average".
The shores of Lake Maggiore mark the lowest point in Switzerland, normally at 193 metres above sea level. Except the lakes in the Jura region in the northwest and Lake Thun, the levels of all the other larger Swiss lakes are also below the long-term average.
Meanwhile many Swiss rivers are recording readings that only occur once every two to 20 years. "Discharge values on the Reuss and Rhine have never been so low since measurements began in August," said Oberhansli.
LONDON: A man appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly entering Windsor Castle grounds armed with a crossbow,...
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: The United Nations needs to "review its approach" to solving Myanmar’s bloody post-coup crisis,...
ISLAMABAD: A YouTube channel that connects Indians and Pakistanis who were separated by the 1947 partition has gained...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the family of Commander 12 Corps, Lt. General Sarfaraz...
MARSEILLE: The French weather service warned on Wednesday of new flash flooding risks after fierce rainstorms lashed...
LAHORE: Contrary to the claims of the prosecution that police are yet to recover Shahbaz Gill’s cell phone to get...
Comments