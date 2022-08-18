Ancient artefacts exhibited at PAC

Rawalpindi : An exhibition of Farooq Riaz’s ancient works related to Mughal and British rule was organised at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday.

The exhibition, which will continue till August 19, was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdullah Mahmood and Director of Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Abdullah Mahmood said that every society had its own traditions, civilisation and culture.

"Culture of any region, nation or country is not only its historical interpreter rather; no society can remain connected to its history without preserving its culture", he added. Mahmood congratulated Farooq Riaz for his work preserving the heritage of old civilization.