Alibaba hosts Faisalabad seller summit

FAISALABAD: Alibaba.com has hosted first Faisalabad seller summit in collaboration with Faisalabad chamber of Commerce and Industries (FCCI) to promote e-commerce exports to the global platform, a statement said on Wednesday.

The event focused on potential of Faisalabad exporters to tap into the digital business to business (B2B) buyer base. With over 600+ registrations of the event more than 200 attendees visited FCCI to witness the session and 200+ people joined online.

The summit named ‘Go Export with Alibaba.com’ was attended by FCCI president Atif Munir, Alibaba Pakistan business head Song Song and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Munir Sheikh thanked the global ecommerce platform for unlocking the export opportunities of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“There is a lot of untapped potential for the growth of e-commerce in Pakistan therefore we urge Alibaba.com to help unlock it for Pakistan’s sustainable economic growth.”

Song Song said Faisalabad has traditionally been the manufacturing city of Pakistan with a lot of traditional manufacturers in textile and other industries with superior product. The city in particular, contributed $3.2 billion in export volume or 12 percent of the country’s total export volume in fiscal year 2021-22, he added.

“However, participation of Faisalabad exporters in Alibaba.com is just 1.2 percent. We are promising to invest as much resources as we can to create and enable the eco system to make Faisalabad the next digital trade hub in the world.’’

Pakistan is one of Alibaba most important supplier markets given its geographical advantage, skilled labour force and budding entrepreneurial SMEs looking to export.