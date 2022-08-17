Twins born to Gen Bajwa’s son

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. —ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has become the grandfather of twins born to his son, Saad Siddique Bajwa, it is learnt.

President Arif Alvi attends the valima ceremony of Saad Bajwa, son of Chief of Army Statff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held in November 2018.

Sources close to his son said that Saad Bajwa became the father of twin sons born in a Dubai hospital.