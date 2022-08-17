Twins born to Gen Bajwa’s son

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday dared PPP leader and...
ZURICH: FIFA has suspended India’s football association because of “undue influence from third parties,” amid...
LAHORE: The government of Pakistan has started implementation of one of the major requirements of the Financial Action...
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet members did not attend the official...
ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Scrutiny Committee constituted by secretary niterior was held on 27th July, 2022 to...
A currency dealer is counting Rs5,000 notes. — AFP/FileKARACHI: Given the rising trend of rupee against dollar and a...
Comments