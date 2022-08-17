COAS gets UAE’s highest civil award

ABU DHABI: UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed bestowed his country’s highest civil award, “Order of Zayed,” on Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.
King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping of China, former US President George Bush, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, other major global and GCC leaders have received the coveted award.
Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia was the last recipient of the Award in December 2021.
