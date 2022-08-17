Ehsaas Programme in Punjab after Cabinet’s approval: Sania

LAHORE : Ehsaas Programme Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar chaired the first meeting of the Programme Committee at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Talking to the meeting, Dr Sania Nishtar said the programme was being started in Punjab on the instructions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan under which 10 million families would be assisted in the province.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that under this programme, low-income families would be facilitated with ration at low cost and Ehsaas desks were being established in different districts of the province, she added. Talking about the transparency of the programme, she said that the Punjab government was signing MoUs very soon with National Bank, Nadra and mobile companies for transparent registration of the programme. And very soon after the approval from the Punjab Cabinet it will be started across Punjab.

Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan, Chief Secretary Punjab and P&D Chairman and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Secretary Health transferred: The Punjab government has issued orders of transfers and postings of Secretaries of Health Department and Youth Affairs & Sports Department.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, Ali Jan Khan, Secretary to Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department has been transferred, with immediate effect, and posted as Secretary to Youth Affairs & Sports Department, vice Imran Sikandar, transferred. He was also relieved of the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department. Imran Sikandar, Secretary to Youth Affairs & Sports Department has been transferred, with immediate effect, and posted as Secretary to Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, vice Ali Jan Khan, transferred. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, in addition to his own duties, until further orders.