CM hands over 17 vehicles to Rescue 1122

LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday handed over 17 modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to Rescue 1122 Director General for handling emergencies, rescue and relief operations at a ceremony held at his office on Tuesday.

Around nine water rescue units, two skylift vehicles, six earthquake and disaster search rescue vans, 36 hydraulic combi tools, 36 self-contained breathing apparatus, 36 hydraulic concrete chain-saw, six life locators, six pneumatic lifting bags, six chipping hammers, six acoustic listening devices and six fibre optic cameras with communication devices were handed over to Rescue 1122 DG.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Rescue 1122 had been equipped with modern vehicles, equipment and machinery to deal with untoward situation. Today, it has crossed another milestone and Rescue 1122 has demonstrated its professional capabilities. He said that the plant cultivated in his previous era had become a tall tree.

In case of floods, earthquakes or any other emergencies, the Rescue 1122 staff is the first to arrive, he said. Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, IG Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, SMBR, Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, secretary information, PDMA DG and others were present.

CONDOLEnces: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near the Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the Punjab government shared the grief of the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from Commissioner Multan. Responsible for the negligence should be determined by conducting an inquiry, he said. The chief minister also provided his helicopter for medical aid to the injured and directed Punjab Emergency Services DG for the treatment of injured. The best medical facilities should be provided to the injured, he said and ordered that the seriously injured be shifted to Lahore by helicopter.

Meanwhile, the chief minister ordered to provide the best medical facilities to the children who were injured due to the overturning of a school rickshaw in the Khudian Tehsil of Kasur. He also sought a report from deputy commissioner Kasur and directed that those responsible for the negligence should be identified and disciplinary action be taken against the negligent officials.