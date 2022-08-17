Agri-based SMEs get Rs79.5mn

KARACHI: The Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has distributed matching grants worth Rs79.5 million among 13 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from 6 districts of Sindh namely Hyderabad, Khairpur, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, and Matiari to promote agri-business in the province.

The distribution was held under the European Union (EU) funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project, which is being implemented by International Trade Centre (ITC) in collaboration with PPAF and Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The size of the grant varies from Rs0.5 million to Rs2.5 million, based on the business plans shared by the SMEs and the robust evaluation conducted under the project.

The representatives of the partner organisations, including Research and Development Foundation (RDF) and Thardeep Rural Development Program (TRDP) were also present on the occasion.