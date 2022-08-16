By-election: Bilour joint candidate of PDM, says PPP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial President Najmuddin Khan on Monday said that Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour would be the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the upcoming by-election.

Speaking at a press conference at the provincial secretariat of the PPP here, he criticised the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the current price hike and ruining the country’s economy. PPP provincial General Secretary Shuja Khan, Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi and other leaders were present.

Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, who was also present, said ousted prime minister Imran Khan did not bother to attend assembly sessions while he was contesting by-elections from nine constituencies.

He hoped that nobody would vote for Imran Khan as previously he (Imran) had vacated the seat after winning the election from the National Assembly constituency which was then called NA-1. Amjad Khan Afridi said that the PPP would support Ghulam Ahmad Bilour in the by-election.