Power load-shedding protested

JAMRUD: A local jirga of the Kukikhel tribe asked the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) to stop excessive load-shedding and restore the electricity supply under the previous schedule.

The jirga, chaired by Malik Salahuddin and Malik Naseer Ahmed, declared that if the electricity supply was not restored by Thursday, a protest would be held in front of the Jamrud grid station on the Pak-Afghan Highway and it would be closed for all types of traffic.

The elders alleged that Tesco had illegally given their share of electricity to a steel mill, which they termed an injustice to locals in the hot summer. They said there was electricity load-shedding in their areas for around 20 hours daily.