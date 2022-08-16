Wasa to build eight more underground rainwater storage tanks

LAHORE:National Disaster Risk Management Fund has offered its help to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Lahore in the construction of underground rainwater storage reservoirs in the provincial metropolis.

A delegation of NDRMF arrived at Wasa Head Office here on Monday and met with Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed. Other senior officials were also present at the occasion. Wasa MD told the delegation that the agency had already completed construction of three underground rainwater storage tanks before the monsoon. The agency has also finalised its planning to construct eight more underground rainwater storage tanks, he said, adding this will help in recharging of underground water table of the provincial capital.

Earlier, an introductory meeting of 19 newly-recruited SDOs and assistant directors through PPSC with Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed was held. This is the first time that Wasa has appointed SDOs and Assistant Directors through PPSC.

The agency MD said that recruitment through PPSC would strengthen transparency in the department. He expressed good wishes for the newly-appointed officers. Ghafran Ahmed told the officers that the agency was a public service department, so they have to adopt the best and gentle attitude towards the people.