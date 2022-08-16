City receives showers; more rain forecast

LAHORE:Moderate but scattered rain was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours. The officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala. They said flash flooding was expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir while heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas. Flash flooding is expected in Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan and Kohlu.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chillas where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 31.8°C and minimum was 25.5°C.