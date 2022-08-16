Drones attack Syrian base of US-led coalition

BEIRUT: Drones attacked a Syrian outpost of the US-led anti-jihadist coalition on Monday but there were no injuries, the coalition said. Coalition forces "responded to an attack by multiple unmanned aerial systems in the vicinity of Al-Tanf Garrison at approximately 6:30 am (0330 GMT)," a coalition statement said.

They intercepted one drone while another exploded without causing injuries or damage within a compound of Maghawir Al-Thawra, a rebel group supported by Washington, the statement said.